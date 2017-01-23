Voters are less likely to trust MPs who use clichés
Voters continually hear clichés such as "the fact is" and "I understand what you're saying", but a report found they are less likely to trust a person who uses them.
A survey also showed they preferred concise answers, rather than going into more detail, and the Daily Politics has found some of the worst offenders.
