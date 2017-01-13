Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ex-MI6 officer: Trump dossier 'hard to believe'
Frederick Forsyth, a spy author, who worked for MI6 for 20 years, says he does not believe that the alleged dossier findings about Donald Trump are genuine.
He tells the Today programme that if these findings were true, it would show Trump to be a "congenital idiot" and Russia to have had an unexplained interest in Trump five years before political office.
-
13 Jan 2017
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window