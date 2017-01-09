UK Prime Minister Theresa May says "mainstream, centre-ground politicians" must respond to people's concerns about unfairness in society to avoid them embracing fringe parties and "the politics of division and despair".

In a speech setting out her vision of a "shared society" Mrs May said many people had not gained from globalisation and free trade, while scandals like the banking crisis, phone-hacking and MPs' expenses had led to people believing that there was "one rule for the rich and powerful and one for everyone else".

When resentment grows in this way it is "dangerous", she said.

The PM said that following the vote to leave the EU there was a "once in a generation chance" to make the UK the sort of country "we want it to be".