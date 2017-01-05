Chris Patten
EU will decide Brexit deal - Chris Patten

It will be the EU - not that the UK - that will decide the terms of trade when the UK leaves the bloc, according to Chris Patten.

Lord Patten is a former chair of the Conservative Party and was European Commissioner for External Relations from 1999-2004.

He was speaking in an interview with BBC Newsnight's political editor Nicholas Watt.

