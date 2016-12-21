The woman who led UKIP for 18 days, Diane James, has explained why there was “a little bit of awkwardness” when Nigel Farage attempted to kiss her cheek onstage.

The pair were celebrating her election as leader – when photos of her appearing to grimace as they embraced were widely shared on social media.

She told BBC Radio 5 live’s Emma Barnett: “We agreed which side the kiss was going to be. But something happened in terms of the disconnect... I went to him with the appointed cheek and he went the other way”.