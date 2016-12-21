The woman who led UKIP for just 18 days, Diane James, has broken her silence to explain why she quit as leader, saying it was her inability to change the party and get rid of the so-called “old guard”.

Speaking exclusively to 5 live Daily’s Emma Barnett, Diane James revealed she didn’t want to continue to bang her head “against a brick wall”, and that “it became so clear within that initial few weeks that everything I’d campaigned upon I just couldn't deliver”.

She said that reports she stepped down due to her husband's ill health were completely untrue and caused "an immense amount of upset, anxiety and unhappiness".

Listen to the interview in full on BBC Radio 5 live Daily with Emma Barnett from 10:00 GMT.