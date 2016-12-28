Video

The former head of the Downing Street policy unit, Lady Cavendish, says advisors to David Cameron responded angrily when their approach to the deal they helped strike with the EU before the referendum was challenged. People blamed Mr Cameron's civil servants for not demanding more from the European Union.

Camilla Cavendish, who saw Number 10 from the inside during those negotiations, told BBC Radio 4's Today programme some advisors took criticism of their approach "absolutely, viscerally personally".