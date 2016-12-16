It is 100 years since the cubs were founded to allow younger boys to join the scouting movement and it's now open to girls as well.

Cubs headed to Westminster to appeal to MPs to ask them to help tackle a lack of adult volunteers, and Daily Politics reporter Mark Lobel met some of the youngsters, as well as some previous cubs who now sit in Parliament.

Follow @daily_politics on Twitter and like us on Facebook and watch a recent clip and watch full programmes on iPlayer