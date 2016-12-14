Philip Davies has campaigned for men's rights and now looks set to join the Women and Equalities Committee in Parliament, despite having called it "depressing".

The Conservative MP said he hoped to bring some "common sense", and told Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn that: "I believe in equality where gender should be irrelevant, and that is what I want to try and bring to the committee."

Green Party co-leader Caroline Lucas dismissed his claims of being in a minority, asking: "A white anglo saxon man? I don't think so."