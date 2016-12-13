Brexit tracker issues for Home Secretary Amber Rudd
A look at the challenges faced by Home Secretary Amber Rudd, whose brief covers the contentious issues of immigration and border control.
The film is part of the Daily Politics series of Brexit Trackers, examining the issues faced by key government departments in the run-up to UK leaving the EU.
