A shopkeeper says people have thrown products on the floor in protest as they claim its name and goods on sale are offensive.

Chris Ostwald said his Really British shop sold "English eccentric products", but he has been accused of turning "Muswell Hill into a sewer" and he had considered having to close.

He spoke to Daily Politics presenter Andrew Neil, and journalists Polly Toynbee and Toby Young, about sensitivities after the referendum result.

