Many MPs say the EU referendum was a vote in favour of stronger controls on immigration, but there is little agreement on what controls and rules should be in place when the UK leaves the EU.

The Home Affairs Select Committee is launching a nationwide inquiry, and its chair Yvette Cooper told Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn, and guest Paul Mason, about what it was setting out to achieve.

