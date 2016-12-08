Boris Johnson accuses Saudi Arabia of 'playing proxy wars'
Boris Johnson has accused Britain's ally, Saudi Arabia, of engaging in "proxy wars" in the Middle East.

Speaking at a conference in Rome last week, the foreign secretary spoke of politicians "twisting and abusing religion" for political gain.

He said Saudi Arabia and Iran were "puppeteering" because of a lack of strong leadership in the region.

