Boris Johnson says Saudi Arabia is playing proxy wars
Boris Johnson has accused Britain's ally, Saudi Arabia, of engaging in "proxy wars" in the Middle East.
Speaking at a conference in Rome last week, the foreign secretary spoke of politicians "twisting and abusing religion" for political gain.
He said Saudi Arabia and Iran were "puppeteering" because of a lack of strong leadership in the region.
08 Dec 2016
