What's the big issue for Sleaford voters?

Video

Voters in Sleaford and North Hykeham are asked about Brexit and other by-election issues.

Daily Politics reporter Mark Lobel met the UKIP, Labour, Conservative and Liberal Democrat candidates after the Lincolnshire seat became vacant following the sudden resignation of Conservative MP Stephen Phillips over disagreements with the government about Brexit.

More: Follow @daily_politics on Twitter and like us on Facebook and watch a recent clip and watch full programmes on iPlayer