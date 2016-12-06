What's the big issue for Sleaford voters?

Media player
Sleaford and North Hykeham by-election candidates
Voters in Sleaford and North Hykeham are asked about Brexit and other by-election issues.
Daily Politics reporter Mark Lobel met the UKIP, Labour, Conservative and Liberal Democrat candidates after the Lincolnshire seat became vacant following the sudden resignation of Conservative MP Stephen Phillips over disagreements with the government about Brexit.
06 Dec 2016
