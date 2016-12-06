Labour's Andy McDonald on government railway plans
Government plans to change the running of the English railway network are criticised by Labour's Andy McDonald, who said they would "add greater complexity to an already-complex and fragmented industry".
The shadow transport secretary spoke to Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn and Tory-supporting columnist Tim Montgomerie about the government's rail policy.
More: Follow @daily_politics on Twitter and like us on Facebook and watch a recent clip and watch full programmes on iPlayer
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- UK Politics