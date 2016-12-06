Barnsley Central Labour MP Dan Jarvis says he will respect the views of his constituents if Parliament votes on triggering Article 50, despite being in favour of remaining himself.

"They have sent me to Parliament to make sure their voice is heard," he told 5 live's Nicky Campbell. "I couldn't look them in the eye... if I didn't respect that."

Mr Jarvis was responding to a constituent who said he voted to join the European community in the 1970s, but had since voted Leave because it wasn't "what we've got now".

