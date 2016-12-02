The Richmond Park by-election was "broadly speaking about Brexit" says the Liberal Democrat leader, after his party took a former Conservative seat.

Tim Farron said a third of former Tory Leave voters chose his candidate Sarah Olney and it was not a case of Remain v Leave.

He was speaking to Daily Politics presenter Andrew Neil hours after Tory-turned-Independent Zac Goldsmith lost the seat in south west London, which he won at the general election with a 23,015 majority, but lost by 1,872 votes.

