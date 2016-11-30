The new £5 Churchill note contains beef suet
The polymer holding Winston Churchill together in the new machine-washable £5 note has been revealed to contain beef suet.
Henry Smith, who chairs the all party parliamentary group on animal welfare, said: "It's a shame there are animal-derived products that are being used to make it, and there are alternatives - vegetable-based products that could be used in the polymer."
The vegetarian Conservative MP spoke to Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn, and called for future £5, £10 and £20 notes to be free of animal-based products. There was also reaction from Conservative Damian Hinds and Labour's Angela Rayner.
More: Follow @daily_politics on Twitter and like us on Facebook and watch a recent clip and watch full programmes on iPlayer
- Published
- Section
- BBC News
- Subsection
- UK Politics