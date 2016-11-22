People who dupe the public into believing they are war heroes by wearing medals they have not earned may be called Walter Mittys, but there is no specific law against it.

A Private Member's Bill championed by Conservative MP Gareth Johnson has its second reading in the Commons on Friday, and could bring in a three-month prison sentence.

He spoke to Daily Politics reporter Ellie Price, who also heard from Alan Nimmo of the Royal British Legion's Greenhithe branch, and former Royal Marines officer James Glancy.

