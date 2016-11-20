Shadow chancellor John McDonnell has said he "can't interfere" in local party democracy amid reports that Hilary Benn is facing deselection.

He tells BBC Radio 5live's Pienaar's Politics that his colleague, Mr Benn was a great asset to the party but asked if he would tell local activists to "back off", he said "where there are, because of boundary changes, reselection - that's dealt with at the local level".