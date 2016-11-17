People of Rochester asked about Donald Trump
The people of Rochester in Kent are asked for their views on Donald Trump.
Reporter Ellie Price took the Daily Politics moodbox to the city, which once had a UKIP MP, and asked its people if they would give the president-elect a chance, or a thumbs down.
