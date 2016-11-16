What's the PM's message to fat, white middle aged men?
In the wake of Donald Trump's victory in the US, has the PM got a reassuring message for fat, middle aged white men that they have not been left behind.

That was the tongue-in-cheek question from Conservative backbencher Richard Bacon at Prime Minister's Questions.

Theresa May batted his question off and prompted laughter by offering him the chance to "come up and see" her some time.

