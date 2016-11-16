Alberto Costa - whose parents are Italian citizens but have lived in the UK for 50 years - asked the prime minister for an assurance that he, as a Conservative MP, would never be asked to vote on legislation to take away the UK residency rights of EU citizens people like his parents.

Mrs May replied that "I want, intend and expect to be able to guarantee the rights of those EU citizens who are living here in the UK", but added that she wanted to see the residency rights of UK citizens in the EU guaranteed too.

The exchanges about the UK's future relations with the European Union came at Prime Minister's Questions.