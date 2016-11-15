In a hearing next month, the Supreme Court will rule on whether Article 50, which begins the process of Britain leaving the EU, can be triggered by the government alone or only with the approval of Parliament.

If the government loses its case, it is expected to bring legislation before Parliament early next year.

Daily Politics reporter Mark Lobel looks at how MPs, and perhaps more importantly peers in the House of Lords, will respond and whether any might try to overturn the result of the June referendum.

