An MP describes finding a recording device while on a visit to the headquarters of Sports Direct, while a delegation was checking on employment conditions.

Business Select Committee member Anna Turley said the camera left by a member of staff delivering sandwiches was "the least subtle thing I've ever seen", but Mike Ashley's firm has since denied any link to the recording device.

The Labour MP for Redcar spoke to Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn about the visit to the warehouse in Derbyshire.

