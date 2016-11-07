Labour's Keir Starmer on David Davis' Article 50 statement
Labour's Keir Starmer claimed the government approach was unravelling in an "ugly way", as he reacted to Brexit Secretary David Davis's statement on Article 50.
He said this was third statement from Mr Davis but, each time "we leave none the wiser about the government's basic approach to negotiations".
And Mr Starmer said there were no details about what would happen if the government lost its appeal against the High Court ruling.
