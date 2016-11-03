Economist Stephanie Flanders UK financial forecasts
Economist Stephanie Flanders, of JP Morgan Asset Management, on the accuracy of warnings about UK finances.
She spoke to Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn and Times columnist Melanie Phillips about changes in forecasts, and whether the Bank of England's past predictions on inflation and growth were correct.
