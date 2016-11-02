PMQs: Corbyn and May on welfare and Universal Credit
Jeremy Corbyn asked Theresa May why she was bringing in cuts to Universal Credit.
The Labour leader said her predecessor David Cameron had abandoned cuts to tax credits, but these changes were now being brought back via Universal Credit.
But the prime minister defended changes to benefits and she said it was "important to value work", and that struggling families were struggling to pay for the benefits of others.
