A thinktank which campaigns for lower taxes has developed an app which looks at the finances of local councils.

The TaxPayers' Alliance app, which pulls together sets of data on council spending, will help people in England see what has happened to their council tax bills over the past 20 years, and how much the leaders are paid.

Daily Politics reporter Ellie Price looks at why some local authorities have welcomed the idea, but not everyone is convinced it gives a full and fair picture.

