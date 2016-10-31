UKIP leadership candidate Peter Whittle said he had "pretty much dedicated my life to UKIP" as he spoke abut his future aims for the party.

He is one of four people looking to succeed Diane James and Nigel Farage, although eight people had initially declared their intention to stand.

The London Assembly member told Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn: "Our first goal was the referendum, and we got that. Our next goal will be to replace Labour as the real opposition in this country."

More: Follow @daily_politics on Twitter and like us on Facebook and watch a recent clip and watch full programmes on iPlayer