After years of negotiations, a trade deal between the EU and Canada - known as CETA - is on the verge of being approved by the European Union.

Politicians in the Belgian region of Wallonia refused to agree to the deal until the very last moment, prompting European Council President Donald Tusk to warn it could be the EU's "last trade deal".

For Politics Europe, Ellie Price reports from Strasbourg.

