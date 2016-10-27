Baroness Wheatcroft said some peers who "regret" the referendum result want a Parliamentary vote on the UK leaving the European Union.

She told Daily Politics presenter Andrew Neil: "Pressing the button on Article 50 should not be a decision just for the prime minister, it's too much for any individual to take."

Labour peer Margaret Prosser and journalist Liam Halligan also offered their views.

