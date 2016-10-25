Science Minister Jo Johnson and Prof Martyn Poliakoff mix politics and science to look at carbon dioxide and the acidification of oceans.

Daily Politics reporter Ellie Price was assured by the professor he was "fairly confident" the experiment would not explode in front of her.

It was part of the Nottingham in Parliament day, with chemistry, cooking and sporting events in Westminster to highlight the city.

More: Follow @daily_politics on Twitter and like us on Facebook and watch a recent clip and watch full programmes on iPlayer