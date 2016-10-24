John Rees-Evans is the eighth candidate to declare to be the next leader of UKIP.

He said UKIP was at a "very clear crossroads" and he planned to transfer power from the leadership to the membership. He also said his bid for power relied on the media being willing to listen to his ideas, rather than "trvialise" them.

Mr Rees-Evans was asked about claims about carrying a gun in Bulgaria, and reported comments on the subject of homosexuals and animal sex.

Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn also asked Labour's Gisela Stuart and Conservative Nick Herbert about threats to their parties from UKIP.

