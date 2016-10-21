A minister was heckled for scuppering the progress of a private member's bill that aimed to pardon gay men convicted of historical sex offences.

Justice Minister Sam Gyimah spoke for 25 minutes during the "Turing Bill" debate, using up the allotted Parliamentary time.

The government says anyone living with convictions can already apply for their names to be cleared to the Home Office and has brought forward its own plans for posthumous pardons.