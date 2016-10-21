With half of UK drivers using a sat nav instead of a paper map, many seem to blindly follow its advice even through they can tempt large vehicles along narrow lanes and under low bridges

The government has paid Ordnance Survey to add in extra information on such hazards, with an updated database of every British road.

Daily Politics reporter Ellie Price went for a spin to find out more.

More: Follow @daily_politics on Twitter and like us on Facebook and watch a recent clip and watch full programmes on iPlayer