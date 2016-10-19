PMQs: Lisa Nandy and Theresa May on child sex abuse
Theresa May is asked about government handling of child sex abuse claims and when she knew about problem with its inquiry.
Theresa May told the Labour MP Lisa Nandy that "there were stories about" but a home secretary could not take action on "suspicion, rumour or hearsay".
