BBC News

PMQs: Lisa Nandy and Theresa May on child sex abuse

Theresa May is asked about government handling of child sex abuse claims and when she knew about problem with its inquiry.

Theresa May told the Labour MP Lisa Nandy that "there were stories about" but a home secretary could not take action on "suspicion, rumour or hearsay".

More: Follow @daily_politics on Twitter and like us on Facebook and watch a recent clip and watch full programmes on iPlayer

Published
Section
BBC News
Subsection
UK Politics