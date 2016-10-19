PMQs: Jeremy Corbyn and Theresa May on heath spending
Jeremy Corbyn claimed the government "disguises the extent of the crisis through temporary bailouts", while Theresa May said Labour was the only party to cut health funding.
The Labour leader put a series of health funding questions to the prime minister at PMQs.
