The Speaker intervenes when the PM seems to know too much about Peter Bone's birthday present from his wife.

The Wellingborough MP suggested Theresa May might want to sing happy birthday to him.

And Theresa May appeared to get more laughs than she was expecting when she said: "I hope that Mrs Bone is going to treat the occasion in the appropriate manner."

She did get back to addressing the initial question about the future of the prison in the Northamptonshire town.

