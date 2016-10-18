Boris Johnson tries out his Italian in the Commons
Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has responded to a question on whether Italian citizens currently living in the UK will retain their right to remain after Brexit.
Mr Johnson began his answer in Italian before switching to English to say all EU nationals currently in the UK will be able to stay post-Brexit, provided that British people living in other EU countries were allowed to stay too.
