Labour must take anti-Semitism criticism seriously, says MP
Labour must take criticism of its record on anti-Semitism seriously, says one of its MPs, and not "shoot the messenger" following a damning report by the Commons Home Affairs Committee.
Pat McFadden tells the BBC's Sunday Politics the party has a history of fighting racism but it cannot hide behind "self-righteousness" and ignore the particular problems it is facing today.
16 Oct 2016
