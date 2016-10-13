Angus Robertson puts the case for Scottish people to get a new independence vote, as he claims "things have turned on their head" since the EU referendum in June.

The Moray MP, who was announced as the new party deputy leader on Thursday, was asked by Daily Politics presenter Andrew Neil what would trigger a second referendum.

Speaking from the SNP conference in Glasgow, he said the party was the "effective opposition at Westminster" asking the "difficult questions" that Labour was unprepared to do.

