The Labour leader reminds the prime minister of former Tory chancellor Ken Clarke saying the pound was falling because "absolutely nobody has the faintest idea what exactly we are going to put in place."

Jeremy Corbyn said the government had no plans for Brexit, and no strategy, and no answers.

But Theresa May said that unlike him, she was "optimistic" about the UK economy, and warned Labour - in reference to his recent re-election as party leader - that holding a second vote on the same question, meant "you still get the answer you don't want".

