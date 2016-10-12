Media player
Emily Thornberry: 'We want proper Brexit scrutiny'
Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry says there must be a vote on the government's stance in the Brexit talks.
The government says it will accept calls for scrutiny so long as this does not undermine its negotiating position.
Ms Thornberry told Radio 4's Today programme that it showed ministers had "backed down" but argued there had to be a vote of MPs - something not specifically mentioned in the Labour motion being debated on Wednesday.
12 Oct 2016
