Aleppo: Boris Johnson on protests against Russia
The foreign secretary questions the lack of anti-war protests, and called for demonstrations outside the Russian embassy.
Boris Johnson asked: "Where is the Stop The War coalition at the moment? Where are they?"
During an emergency debate on Aleppo, he pointed the finger at Russia for the recent deadly attack on an aid convoy: "All the available evidence therefore points to Russian responsibility for the atrocity."
- 11 October 2016
