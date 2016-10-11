BBC News

Brexit UK-EU debate: Ken Clarke and Jacob Rees-Mogg

Remainer Ken Clarke and Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg debate the UK's departure from the European Union.

They spoke to Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn about the calls for a vote in Parliament on the deal that the UK government will achieve with Brussels on leaving the EU.

More: Follow @daily_politics on Twitter and like us on Facebook and watch a recent clip and watch full programmes on iPlayer

Published
Section
BBC News
Subsection
UK Politics