Ken Clarke on Heath, Thatcher, Major and Cameron years
Ken Clarke's looks back at his time in Parliament and government, and gives his views on the Heath, Thatcher, Major and Cameron eras of power.
The MP and former chancellor, who has just published his memoirs, was talking to Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn.
Watch: Images of the Ken Clarke eras
