An inquiry into an altercation between two UKIP MEPs that landed one of them in hospital will begin on Tuesday, stand-in leader Nigel Farage has said.

Leadership contender Steven Woolfe was treated in Strasbourg after he collapsed following the fracas at a UKIP meeting of MEPs on Thursday.

While he said he was "not impressed" by the incident, Mr Farage said he would not get involved "in the blame game".

He told BBC Radio 5 live’s Rachel Burden that "men behaving badly" was not a feature of just UKIP, but could be seen “throughout” other parties too.