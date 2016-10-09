Media player
UKIP's week of soap opera drama
All in a space of a week, UKIP has lost a leader after only 18 days in the role, seen the return of Nigel Farage - even if only temporarily - and seen Steven Woolfe, the favourite to take over as leader, end up in hospital after an altercation in the European Parliament.
Sunday Politics reporter Ellie Price been watching the soap opera unfold.
09 Oct 2016
