UKIP should stop "internal fighting and literal fighting" and become an opposition party, says a potential new leader.

Raheem Kassam said of the publicity around Steven Woolfe being taken to hospital: "It's not a good look, but it's nothing the party can't move on from."

He was also asked by Daily Politics presenter Jo Coburn about whether he met UKIP's rules about being a member for two years to be eligible to stand for the leadership.

